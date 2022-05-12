Norm Macdonald found a way to keep audiences laughing even after he's gone.

Netflix announced Thursday that the iconic comedian and Saturday Night Live veteran, who died in September at 61, left behind a never-before-seen stand-up special, which the streamer will release May 30.

Macdonald, who privately battled cancer for nine years, had prepared an hour's worth of new stand-up material in the summer of 2020, when comedy venues were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So Macdonald recorded the special himself at home, in a single take, and gave it a name: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.

Norm Macdonald Norm Macdonald | Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

"Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen," said Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime producing partner and executive producer of the special. "While this version of Nothing Special was not originally meant to be the final product, COVID restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience. We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us."