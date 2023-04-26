Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson will be sitting on the sidelines of this year's Emmy competition in response to the Television Academy's gendered categories.

Hewson, a nonbinary performer who plays teenage goalkeeper Van Palmer on the Showtime drama, told Variety that they will not be submitting for this year's Emmy Awards despite being eligible for consideration. "There's not a place for me in the acting categories," said Hewson, 27. "It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It's quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can't submit myself for this because there's no space for me."

Hewson added, "We're not going to start awarding best female and male director, or female or male cinematographer. Because we all understand that implicitly would be insulting. You can keep things as they are right now — I just won't be participating."

Currently in its second season, Yellowjackets centers on the members of a high school girls soccer team who survive a plane crash deep in the wilderness. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sammi Hanratty star as the core teenagers, while Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci portray their adult counterparts who recount their survival 25 years later. (Hewson's character was given an adult counterpart in season 2, played by Lauren Ambrose.)

Liv Hewson on 'Yellowjackets' Liv Hewson on 'Yellowjackets' | Credit: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Though Hewson would have faced long odds to secure an Emmy nomination in a crowded field, Showtime initially planned to submit their name in the supporting drama actress category, along with several castmates, according to Variety. Hewson said Showtime and their costars have been "incredibly supportive" of their decision, especially after they underwent top surgery ahead of filming season 2.

Hewson also said they hope Hollywood continues to discuss the matter of gendered categories: "It's worth talking about. And I very gently and respectfully ask that people get their gears turning a little."

EW has reached out to the Television Academy for comment.

LGTBQ+ artists and activists have been advocating for gender-neutral acting categories at award shows, including Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, the first nonbinary artist to play nonbinary character on a major TV show. (The Television Academy's Board of Governors made a slight change in 2021 that allowed artists to choose the gender-neutral word "performer" on statuettes.) Earlier this year, & Juliet star Justin David Sullivan also opted out of Tony Award consideration due to the gendered categories.

