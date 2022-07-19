Nolan Neal, contestant on America's Got Talent and The Voice, dies at 41

Nolan Neal, a contestant on both America's Got Talent and The Voice, died Monday at the age of 41, EW has confirmed.

The southern rock singer was discovered dead in his Nashville apartment just after 8 p.m. local time, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Neal's roommate found him deceased in his bedroom after receiving a call from the singer's mother expressing concern after not hearing from him.

A cause of death has not been released pending the results of an autopsy. The police said a guitar pick that appeared to contain "a powder residue" was discovered on a desk next to Neal's bed, noting that the musician reportedly struggled with substance abuse.

THE VOICE Nolan Neal on 'The Voice' season 11 | Credit: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Neal appeared on season 11 of The Voice in 2016, where he competed on Team Adam Levine before his elimination in the Knockout round. He also competed in season 15 of AGT in 2020, making it to the Quarterfinals in the Judges' Choice before his elimination.

The Tennessee native has been vocal about his addiction troubles, sharing a song he penned about his sobriety during his AGT audition. In 2020, he told local station WBIR more about his journey and said he struggled with addiction during his time on The Voice.

"I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean," Neal said. "I joined the rock band Hinder. They were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it."

It took several stints in rehab to reach a good place, Neal said, one where he continued to work on his music and himself. "What's different this time? I found happiness by helping others in recovery," he said. "I found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."

TMZ first reported the news of Neal's death.