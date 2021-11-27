The actor-singer paid tribute to the comedic legend with a touching, goofy rendition of Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You" for the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards.

Watch Noah Reid serenade his Schitt's Creek costar Catherine O'Hara in some very Moira Rose wigs

Get ready to wig out.

To pay tribute to the legendary comedienne, he performed a touching cover of a classic from another Canadian icon, singing Joni Mitchell's classic "A Case of You."

But more important, he did so bedecked in various wigs that instantly recalled the outré coifs O'Hara sported as Moira Rose on the beloved Emmys-sweeping sitcom. (It's unclear if they were O'Hara's actual Moira wigs, which really should be preserved in whatever the Canadian equivalent of the Smithsonian is.)

Noah Reid and Catherine O'Hara Noah Reid paid tribute to his 'Schitt's Creek' costar Catherine O'Hara — Moira Rose wigs and all. | Credit: Youtube; Pop TV

Reid's serenade, performed at a piano by the sea somewhere, was shown side by side with a video of O'Hara's delighted and emotional reaction.

"He obviously had a favorite," the actress quipped as the pre-taped performance concluded, referring to a blonde, curly-haired, rather spectacular number Reid flaunted throughout the video. "I don't blame him. Very flattering," she added before wiping away tears.

Schitt's Creek star and creator Dan Levy also shared the video on Instagram, writing, "I will be watching this forever. Congratulations, dear Catherine!"

The Governor General's Performing Arts Awards for Lifetime Artistic Achievement are given each year to five recipients in the categories of theatre, dance, classical music, popular music, and film and broadcasting.

Accepting her award virtually, O'Hara said, "If I have managed to somehow contribute something to the entertainment and culture of Canada, it's only because I was born and raised in this beautiful country to an Irish Catholic Canadian family, and I was given the great gift of getting to work with the best Canadian coworkers."

You can see some of that great work on Netflix, where all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are currently streaming, and watch Reid regale O'Hara in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.