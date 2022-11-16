The To All the Boys bae plays a young lawyer who must navigate the dark side of politics in order to complete his mission.

Noah Centineo is a CIA agent who pounds White Claw in the new trailer for Netflix's The Recruit

To all the villains we've seen on screen before: Watch out. Noah Centineo is officially suiting up in the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming spy series The Recruit.

The Black Adam actor stars as Owen Hendricks, a 24-year-old lawyer at the CIA who is just trying to survive his first week on the job when he uncovers a blackmail letter from a former operative named Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). When she threatens to expose the agency's secrets, Owen must learn to navigate the dark world of political espionage and blend in with a bunch of devious power players in order to save the day.

In the clip, the awkward agent finds himself quickly jumping from sorting paperwork to "being followed by the entire United Nations" as he dodges showers of bullets, leaps from bridges, and pounds a few White Claws along the way. So long, shaken martinis: Spiked seltzer is officially the secret-agent drink of choice.

Owen's youthful enthusiasm about his gig — and his desire to prove himself to his peers — will push the newbie to the brink as he attempts to solve the case. After all, he says, "I'm actually just a lawyer."

Centineo, who also serves as executive producer on the series, previously promised fans that they can expect "something a little different" from The Recruit while popping up at Netflix's TUDUM event back in September.

The actor, who rose to fame as kindhearted bae Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's To All the Boys films, joked at the time that any further details about his next big mission at the streamer were strictly "classified."

The Recruit Noah Centineo in 'The Recruit' | Credit: Netflix

Created by showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie), The Recruit also stars Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, and Daniel Quincy Annoh.

Centineo's first day on the job is Dec. 16, when The Recruit premieres on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

