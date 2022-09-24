The actor says his new show is "something a little different."

To All the Boys' Noah Centineo teases new Netflix action series The Recruit

Noah Centineo's returning to Netflix later this year, but he's not at liberty to divulge any specifics.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star appeared at the TUDUM fan event on Saturday to tease his role in The Recruit, premiering Dec. 16 on the streamer.

"Details are classified," Centineo said, although he was able to share that his new show centers on an unsuspecting CIA lawyer who's pulled into a high-stakes, thrilling ride through the world of international spy networks when a former asset threatens to expose the agency.

Noah Centineo in The Recruit Noah Centineo in Netflix's 'The Recruit.' | Credit: Netflix

Centineo, who rose to fame in the trio of Netflix films based on Jenny Han's To All the Boys… series of YA novels, described The Recruit as "something a little different" — although there's always the chance that his lawyer character is also a heartthrob.

The Recruit is set a world away from the high school hallways Centineo walked opposite Lana Condor in their swoony roles as Peter and Lara Jean. And while he's appeared in other young adult-centric fare like The Fosters, Good Trouble, The Perfect Date, and Swiped, Centineo has more recently branched out into the action arena.

Not only was the 26-year-old part of Elizabeth Banks' reboot of Charlie's Angels in 2019, but he will appear opposite Dwayne Johnson in the DC superhero epic Black Adam. Centineo plays Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society who can control his molecular structure—that is, he can change his size, strength, and durability.

In the comics, Atom Smasher is actually Albert Rothstein, the godson of the original Atom, and fans of The CW's The Flash will recognize him as the character played by actor and retired professional wrestler Adam Copeland in the 2015 season 2 premiere.

The Black Adam trailer shows Centineo in action opposite Johnson's morally ambiguous strongman, who gains superpowers after the death of his son and awakens in the modern world to wreak havoc. The film hits theaters Oct. 21.

The Recruit is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 16.

