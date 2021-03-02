No Activity gets animated for season 4: See the characters' new looks
CBS All Access comedy No Activity is going from live-action to animated for season 4 (which will debut on Paramount+), and EW has your first look at all the characters. Click through the gallery to see what series stars Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall, along with this season's guest stars, look like in animated form.
Patrick Brammall as Special Agent Nick Cullen
Series star and co-developer Patrick Brammall's Nick Cullen will finally realize his dream of joining the FBI in season 4, only to quickly discover being an FBI "special agent" isn’t what he expected it to be. When he’s assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult, and when a large-scale operation takes aim at the cult, it’s unclear which side will break first.
Tim Meadows as Officer Judd Tolbeck
Despite Cullen’s new promotion in the FBI, his path continues to cross with his former partner Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows), who is also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own. And a new animated look!
Joe Keery as Officer Ed Reinhardt
Check out Joe Keery's iconic locks in animated form as he returns to No Activity as Officer Ed Reinhardt.
Kevin Bacon as Kevin Bacon
What other role would Kevin Bacon play than... Kevin Bacon? Does that make his new guest-star role zero degrees from Kevin Bacon?
Will Forte as Dirk
Will Forte joins season 4 as Dirk.
Bob Odenkirk as Greg
Bob Odenkirk's Greg also returns this season in a new animated form.
D'Arcy Carden as Erika
Holy forking shirtballs, D'Arcy Carden's new character is basically animated Janet!
Elle Fanning as Madison
Elle Fanning's new character sure is (The) Great.
Hannah Simone as Terry
Another New Girl in season 4 is Hannah Simone's Terry.
Lamorne Morris as Officer Cooper
And it's a (virtual) New Girl reunion with Lamorne Morris joining the series as Officer Cooper.
Jason Mantzoukas as Dustin
Jason Mantzoukas' Dustin returns this season, and that animated beard is just perfect.
Rob Delaney as Magnolia
Another perfect animated version of a voice actor's facial hair comes from Rob Delaney's new character Magnolia — and that 'stache.
Jillian Bell as Risoli
Jillian Bell joins this season as Risoli — minus the Isles.
Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Fuller
Check out another new season 4 addition, with Kimberly Hébert Gregory playing Fuller.
Samara Weaving as Sue
Samara Weaving also joins the animated cast as Sue.
Sunita Mani as Fatima
Sunita Mani is positively GLOWing as Fatima returns in animated form for season 4.
Amy Sedaris as Janice
And last but certainly not least, check out Amy Sedaris' fan-favorite character Janice, now in animated form!
