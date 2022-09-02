Nina Parker on 'unexpected' Nightly Pop cancellation and new Netflix series Buy My House

The E! talk show host gets candid about the end of her late-night gig — and starting a new chapter with her reality real estate show.

Nina Parker is embracing her next chapter.

A former correspondent for The Insider, Parker has been a mainstay on E! since the launch of its late-night talk show Nightly Pop in 2018. But the cohost was shocked last week when the network announced it was canceling Nightly Pop and its sister program, the daytime series Daily Pop.

"The news was unexpected for both shows. I had no idea that this was gonna happen. And listen, you never know what networks are thinking," Parker says of E!, which will stop airing Daily in mid-September and Nightly in mid-October. (In their release regarding the cancellations, parent company NBCUniversal said the decision was part of a restructuring that will bring the Access and E! News brands under one production umbrella.)

But Parker doesn't have to worry about her next gig, as the clothing line mogul's new series launched today on Netflix: real estate reality series Buy My House, on which homeowners pitch their properties to real estate investors in hopes of selling their homes sight unseen.

Buy My House. Nina Parker in Season 1 of Buy My House. Cr. Brandon Soder/Netflix © 2022 Nina Parker | Credit: Brandon Soder/Netflix

"I've been in this business long enough to know that when one door closes, another door opens wide open — and what a blessed situation to have been in a place last week where I was mourning a show and this week I wake up to all these wonderful messages about Buy My House," she says. "Sometimes you get pushed out of a situation to go to another one where you're meant to thrive. I think this is just a signal of a new chapter in my career. And I'm really excited for it."

And after years of interviewing celebrities and covering Hollywood red carpets, Parker is excited to spend time speaking to people from all over the country with their own stories to tell.

"It's phenomenal and, to be honest with you, much more of a greater reward than talking to celebrities. Of course, we all have our faves that we love — shout-out to Ben and Jen — but I don't necessarily relate to somebody on their yacht. I relate to someone talking about growing up in their neighborhood and becoming best friends with their neighbor and the pain they feel growing away, moving away from them and moving forward in the next step in their life."

She continues: "I was able to really connect with human beings. Some of these sellers that I talked to reached out to me afterwards, like, 'We were so nervous. Thank you for sitting down and talking to us.' The human part of this really touched me, and I really wanted to get involved for that reason. There's a woman who had an illness who said that sitting in her home for a year, she feels like the house healed her. So to break up with it was hard for her, but she also wanted to move forward. It makes you realize how connected you are with your own place."

Buy My House is now streaming on Netflix.