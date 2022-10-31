Nina Dobrev and her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White paid a trip to the Upside Down this Halloween.

The Vampire Diaries alum coordinated a Stranger Things costume with White, wherein she embodied season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and White dusted off his Walkman to become Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). Dobrev wore a flesh onesie and Vecna's mask while White donned Max's signature 1980s windbreaker and ponytail.

The two even re-enacted Max's big confrontation with the disillusioned villain, during which the Hawkins teen draws upon the power of Kate Bush to escape Vecna's curse.

White committed to the bit that much more with a pair of blood-dripping eyes.

Dobrev is a well-documented fan of the Netflix hit, having shared a photo of herself in front Hawkins High School last December.

The fourth season dropped over the summer and quickly became Netflix's biggest English-language debut. It also left Max's fate up in the air following her confrontation with Vecna, who left the fan-favorite character in a coma after he broke her bones and left her blind.

"I'm not sure where we're going and what Max's state is," Sink told EW in a postmortem, though she assures Max still has a pulse and is not completely gone. "It's definitely all up in the air right now. I'm just as excited as everyone else to find out where Max is and how she's doing."

A release date for season 5 has not been announced yet, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that it would be the last.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.