The Game of Thrones alum is open to it in the future, though.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he hasn't been able to watch House of the Dragon: 'Too soon'

Jaime Lannister isn't ready to return to Westeros... yet.

While promoting his new show, Apple TV+'s thriller The Last Thing He Told Me, Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau tells EW he hasn't been able to bring himself to watch the GoT prequel series House of the Dragon.

"I have not," he says matter of factly when asked if he's seen the hit HBO show. He has, however, inadvertently stumbled upon the opening title sequence. "One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar," he says, adding, "I was like, 'Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'"

However, he doesn't think he'll avoid the show — which is set nearly 200 years before the events of its predecessor and tells the story of the Targaryen civil war — forever. "I'll wait. I'll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge watch it and then there's the whole thing. But I know that so many people love that show, and I'm really happy for them," he says.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister on 'Game of Thrones' | Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

The Danish actor isn't the only GoT alum to drag their feet on watching the show. Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, previously said that, though she was thrilled for the people making House of the Dragon, she was avoiding it herself. "I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? You want to go to that school reunion?' That's kind of how it feels. I'm avoiding it," she said.

House of the Dragon season 1 is available on HBO. Coster-Waldau's new show, The Last Thing He Told Me, hits Apple TV+ April 14.

