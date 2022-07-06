The actors starred as a couple who discover a mysterious planet within a chamber buried in their yard.

According to multiple industry reports, Amazon has canceled the series after one season. The show premiered its slate of eight episodes on May 20.

EW has reached out to representatives for Amazon for more information.

Co-created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly, Night Sky followed a central couple (played by Oscar-winning stars Simmons and Spacek) as they navigated their relationship as well as strange occurrences after they discover a chamber buried in their yard that leads to a mysterious planet.

Night Sky J. K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek in 'Night Sky' | Credit: Amazon Prime

The Secret in Their Eyes helmer Juan José Campanella directed the pilot episode in addition to executive-producing it, with a revolving door of filmmakers — including Yelling to the Sky's Victoria Mahoney and The Kindergarten Teacher director Sara Colangelo — stepping in for subsequent episodes.

Though the overall project received light criticism for its drawn-out length, its stars' performances were universally praised.

"Spacek and Simmons are a sublime on-screen couple, with his get-off-my-lawn gruffness balancing beautifully against her determined equanimity," EW critic Kristen Baldwin wrote in her review. "There is a lifetime of history between Irene and Franklin, and the actors make sure we feel every second of it."

All episodes of Night Sky are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

