Niecy Nash and celeb judges debate if singer sounds like Mariah Carey in I Can See Your Voice preview

Ken Jeong's new reality singing competition I Can See Your Voice is all about mind games, and episode 2 takes it up a notch when a singer claims her voice reminds people of Niecy Nash quips. ″You don't sound like no dang ol' Mariah Carey. I don't believe that — now you stop it."

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton agrees, adding, ″The voice we heard in the lip-sync battle didn't sound like Mariah Carey."

However, guest judge

Watch the full clip to see what panelists Jordin Sparks and

Jeong previously spoke to EW about getting alums from The Masked Singer, which he's a panelist on, to appear on his new show. Bailon-Houghton and episode 1 guest judge Kelly Osbourne were both Masked Singer contestants (season 2's Flamingo and Ladybug, respectively), while Pharoah was a guest panelist on the singing competition last season.

″I do remember in development being like, 'I have such a good rapport with everyone on The Masked Singer. I would like to bring everybody on,'″ Jeong said. ″Like when I developed Dr. Ken, I wanted to bring everyone from Community on, which I basically did as guest stars. I mean, if it's not broke, why fix it?"

I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

