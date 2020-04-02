Nicole Kidman to star in Amazon's Pretty Things series adaptation

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman is still making moves in the TV space, even in spite of the coronavirus pandemic stunting the industry.

The Hours Oscar winner and Big Little Lies Emmy winner has landed one of two starring roles in Amazon's series adaptation of author Janelle Brown's forthcoming novel Pretty Things, EW has learned.

The book, slated to drop this April 21 from publisher Random House, follows two wildly different women with their own tragic histories: grifter Nina and Instagram influencer heiress Vanessa. With Nina recently caring for her ailing con artist mother and Vanessa suffering a broken engagement, their paths collide at Vanessa's family estate in Lake Tahoe where Nina's ultimate scam turns into a raw, treacherous game of long-awaited payback.

Kidman's role is still under wraps, but she will also produce the series through her Blossom Films banner.

Amazon acquired the rights to Pretty Things after a competitive situation with multiple bidders. The Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano, who also helms Amazon's The Power series adaptation, will direct and executive produce Pretty Things. Brown is on board to write the series and executive produce, as well, with Per Saari.

Kidman was set to be seen in HBO's The Undoing this May, but the network bumped the release until a later time due to the coronavirus. She's also working with The Farewell director Lulu Wang on another Amazon series, Expatriates.

