Nicole Kidman keeps Keith Urban in the dark about sex scenes: 'He doesn't know much'

Nicole Kidman shares a number of things with Keith Urban. Children. Vacations. A 15-year marriage. The one thing she doesn't share? Details of her sex scenes.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," she said while appearing on E! News' Daily Pop on Monday.

She went on to explain that Urban, 53, doesn't read her scripts or even follow along with her day-to-day life on set, which lets him be a fresh set of eyes when Kidman's projects are edited and ready to go.

But that also means he's not privy to the details of her onscreen encounters with her costars, which recently have included Hugh Grant in The Undoing and Alexander Skarsgård in Big Little Lies, both HBO dramas.

"He's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in," Kidman said. "He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."

Kidman and Urban met in Los Angeles in 2005, and within six months she knew he was the one. Urban sealed the deal on Kidman's 38th birthday when he showed up on her New York stoop at 5 a.m. with gardenias in tow.

"That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" she said.

That, combined with a motorbike trip to Woodstock, N.Y., is what convinced her that Urban, 53, was the love of her life. "Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is,'" she said. "It was pretty intense."

The pair married in June 2006 in Kidman's native Australia. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10½, along with the children Kidman shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise: daughter Isabella Jane, 28, and son Connor Antony, 26.