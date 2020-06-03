The comedian told white parents they need to 'raise kids who give a f— and you gotta give a f—.'

Nailed It's Nicole Byer gives guidance for talking to white kids about Black Lives Matter

Nailed It! type TV Show

Nicole Byer is clapping back on Instagram after a fan suggested they'd rather "keep their head down and just let their kids watch Nailed It!" amid the nationwide protests over George Floyd's death.

Byer, who hosts the Netflix baking fail show, said the comment upset her, explaining, "You will allow your kid to watch me but not stand up for me." The comedian took the opportunity to then "do the work" and scripted a "conversation to have with your white child."

"A good way to explain to kids #blacklivesmatter: You like this black lady, right? She's silly? She makes you tee hee hee? You would be sad if a police officer hurt her, right? Well, this is the current country we live in where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and people in charge aren't doing a f—ing (you can replace that with dang if ya kids are soft) thing about it," she added. "So they are protesting, and the looters... well, some of it is staged as a distraction and some are people who've been oppressed for so long it burst. And nice cops? There are no nice cops because if a cop was nice they wouldn't watch and participate in violence against black and brown people."

Byer added that if the police were "nice" then "they would have spoken out about police brutality years ago."

"Instead they dress up like your GI Joe doll and are very mean. The curfews, the helicopters, the police in riot gear is all because black people have asked to not be killed... that's it," she said. "There's literally nothing else to it. Now once a week, let's read about s—t (stuff for the soft kids) that happens to black people that doesn't get covered in schools, like Juneteenth, black Wall Street, how black people have influenced most of pop culture today and aren't credited or it’s just co-[opted]."

She encouraged her fans to post on social media their experiences of talking to their children about black history and Black Lives Matter in the hopes of inspiring "another white parent to do the same thing."

"There, I did it. You can read it verbatim to your kids," she concluded. "Also I'm open to any additions. Raise kids who give a f— and you gotta give a f— #blacklivesmatter."

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.

