And Just Like That, there are four again.

Nicole Ari Parker completes the foursome in new photos from Sex and the City revival set

Grab a Cosmo and pull up a seat, because it looks like the Sex and the City revival has solidified its new fabulous foursome.

"Oh so fine. I'd sing along to 70's love songs with this trio deep into any night," the actress captioned a photo of the gang locked in a group hug, hashtagging it #MemoriesMonday. "I'll see you ladies tomorrow!"

And Just Like That... Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis in 'And Just Like That' | Credit: HBO Max

She also included shots of the foursome with their backs facing the camera and one in which they're looking over their shoulders playfully.

Nicole Air Parker reposted her costar's photo on Instagram, adding, "These Beautiful Beings" and four lipstick emojis. "Thank you #SJP for holding the whole place together on such a long hot night."

The Empire and Chicago P.D. actress, who joined the And Just Like That cast last month, will play a character named Lisa Todd Wexley. Described as "a Park Avenue mother of three," she'll be closely linked to the three fashionable friends. How? We'll have to wait for further details on that.

And Just Like That will chronicle the lives of beloved SATC characters Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Davis) as they navigate love, friendships, and life in their 50s. While Kim Cattrall has opted not to return for the revival, series vets Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler are all on board to reprise their original roles.

Other newcomers to the series include Sara Ramírez (Grey's Anatomy), who will play queer, nonbinary stand-up comedian and podcaster Che Diaz. The host, who uses they/them pronouns, often welcomes Carrie on their podcast, which showcases their outrageous sense of humor and progressive view of gender roles. Sarita Choudhury (Marvel's Jessica Jones) and Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) are also joining the cast. Choudhury will appear as Seema Patel, a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker, while Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace, who's described as a brilliant yet challenging Columbia law professor. There is no word yet on how they factor into the lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.

HBO Max has not yet announced a premiere date for the revival, which is currently filming in New York City.