Nicolas Cage thinks Nicolas Cage should host Saturday Night Live, but in a manner which would allow the Con Air star to stay at home.

Cage is the subject of a cover story in the new issue of GQ and reveals that he was asked to host SNL this spring but is unsure whether to do it. "I feel like saying, 'Well, why don't you call Andy Samberg? I mean, I hear he's available,'" Cage tells writer Gabriella Paiella.

During his time on Saturday Night Live, Samberg repeatedly impersonated the actor, once during a Weekend Update segment featuring Cage himself. It was announced this week that Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Lizzo will host the show in April. Cage has only hosted SNL once in 1992.

In the GQ article, Cage also talks about falling out of favor in Hollywood following his blockbuster heyday in the '90s and aughts which saw him starring in The Rock, Con Air, Face/Off, and the two National Treasure movies.

"The phone stopped ringing," he recalls. "It was like, 'What do you mean we're not doing National Treasure 3? It's been 14 years. Why not?'"

Finally, Cage says he might reunite with his uncle, and Peggy Sue Got Married director, Francis Ford Coppola in the filmmaker's upcoming film Megalopolis.

"I'm just going to focus on being extremely selective, as selective as I can be," explains the actor, whose recent movies have included Pig, Willy's Wonderland, Prisoners of the Ghostland, and The Croods 2: A New Age. "I would like to make every movie as if it were my last."

Cage knows a thing or two about what it takes to portray the actor. The Oscar-winner plays a version of himself named "Nick Cage" in the comedy-thriller The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (in theaters April 22).

In the film, Nick Cage accepts a million dollars to attend the birthday party of a crime boss and Cage superfan named Javi (Pedro Pascal). "Javi has a wax statue of Nic and you think, 'Oh, it might be awkward between a film star and a fan,'" Cage told EW last year. "But they're both cinephiles, so they're having wonderful conversations about The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and Paddington 2."

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris playing Cage's agent; Sharon Horgan and newcomer Lily Sheen as the actor's ex-wife and daughter, respectively; and Tiffany Haddish as a CIA agent.

Watch Cage and Samberg-as-Cage in the clip from SNL below.

