Executive producers Dan Lagana and Paul Young tease what viewers can expect to see that differs from the Netflix documentary.

Fans of Netflix's hit documentary Tiger King are getting much more of lead subject Joe Exotic, with a little help from Nicolas Cage.

Cage is set to portray the mulleted former zookeeper Exotic, born Joseph Schreibvogel, in a television series based on the Texas Monthly story "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild" written by Leif Reigstad. The June 2019 feature picks up after the events in Tiger King when Exotic lost his Oklahoma zoo to Jeff Lowell as he was trying to reinvent himself in Florida with his husband Dillon Passage in tow.

Executive producers Dan Lagana and Paul Young tell EW what fans can expect to see in the new series that they didn't see in Tiger King and why Cage is the perfect actor to play Exotic.

“I would expect to see these characters from a completely different perspective," Lagana, who also serves as showrunner of the series, tells EW in a statement. "Everyone now knows a version of this story — but we’re going to expand upon the timeline, and take the time to explore every corner of this lion’s den.”

Young adds, “Nicolas Cage is the ideal star for this project. He’ll bring out the humanity of Joe Exotic.”

The joint project between Imagine Television and CBS Television studios was first announced by Variety. It is not to be confused with the previously announce miniseries starring SNL's Kate McKinnon in the role of Exotic's nemesis Carole Baskin.

Related content: