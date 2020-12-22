Netflix's new series History of Swear Words is not f---ing around. Or, well, maybe it is.

The streamer dropped a new trailer for the series, in which host Nicolas Cage guides viewers through the history, evolution, and cultural impact of profanity. In case you were wondering whether the show would be pulling any punches — or under-utilizing Cage's talents — the trailer begins with the actor shouting "f---" at the top of his lungs for nearly 10 seconds.

Swear words are "the most popular and alluring taboos we have," Cage explains in the trailer. "But the secrets to their strange power have been shrouded in mystery, until now."

The series' six episodes — focusing on the words "f---," "s---," "bitch," "d---," "p---y," and "damn" — will feature historians, etymologists, and pop culture experts along with such guest stars as Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (who's known for his unique spin on a certain swear word). The trailer also includes a preview of some of the series' antics, which apparently include testing the theory that swearing helps alleviate pain. As Cage puts it: "I'm Nicolas Cage. Let's get f---ed."

History of Swear Words arrives on Netflix Jan. 5.