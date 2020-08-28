Nicolas Cage to voice a vodka-drinking dragon in Highfire fantasy thriller series

It's Pete's Dragon but, like, an adult thriller version of that.

This is a sentence right here: Nicolas Cage is set to voice a vodka-drinking dragon who loves Flashdance in a series that's described as a mix between Pete's Dragon and True Detective.

In other words, Amazon is in the early stages of development on a TV series adaptation of Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer's book Highfire, EW has learned.

Cage is attached to voice the main dragon, who used to go by the name Lord Highfire back in the heyday of these fire-breathers and he was the top fire-breather. Times have changed and now Highfire goes by Vern and he lives in a shack in a Louisiana swamp. Then his path crosses with that of a teen boy named Squib Moreau, an apprentice to the local mob's moonshine-running business who may have some mutual problems with this talking dragon.

Cage will also executive produce the planned Highfire series, which is being adapted by series creator Davey Holmes (Epix's Get Shorty).

