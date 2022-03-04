Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile will join Nicky Doll on the Drag Race France panel.

Escargot she betta don't! RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 alum Nicky Doll — the first French queen to compete on the American edition — has been crowned the host of Drag Race France.

The Marseille-born queen will preside over the panel on Drag Race France's first season, alongside resident judges Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile. Together, they'll judge the cast of queens — to be announced in the near future — who will compete for the first French crown in Drag Race her-story.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be the mistress of ceremonies of this emblematic show, which is going to revolutionize French drag and give prominence to incredible queer artists!" Nicky said in a statement. "So, start your engines, and may the best drag queen… win!"

Since her 10th-place finish on season 12 in 2020, the entertainer has regularly worked shows on the drag circuit in addition to various modeling gigs. RuPaul also hand-picked her to do Pete Davidson's makeup for a Saturday Night Live sketch that aired as part of Mama Ru's hosting stint in 2020.

"He gave me amazing advice that will help me throughout my whole career. Having that validation of RuPaul asking me to do a job for him was a beautiful experience," Nicky previously told EW of the experience upon exiting season 12. "He told me to never read the comments online and to not pay attention to what other people do, and focus on being the best version of myself. He said, 'If you think you're working hard, work harder.' It was so meaningful to hear that from her mouth."

Drag Race France premieres with Nicky Doll as host in the near future on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

