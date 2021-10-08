Nicki Minaj's dream to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion comes true

The rapper's joking appeal to host the special landed her the gig.

Nicki Minaj is proving dreams can come true in Potomac.

On Thursday, the rapper shared photos on Instagram of her and Andy Cohen on the set of Bravo's Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. The set visit comes months after the rapper joked that she would be taking over Housewives hosting duties from Cohen.

"GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy 😌🙏😍✨ #Moment4Life," Minaj captioned a slideshow of photos of her and Cohen on set.

Andy Cohen and Nicki Minaj Credit: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Cohen also posted a photo of the duo, adding, "It's the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda."

Minaj has been gunning to host the Housewives reunion since July, when she posted a promo for the show featuring a Potomac-themed version of her track "Moment for Life." She captioned the post, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."

The in-jest bid became real when her publicist, Joe, informed Minaj that Cohen had said he would "gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion" in a screenshot shared on her Instagram Story. And with Cohen on board, the rest is Housewives history.

See the set visit pics above.

