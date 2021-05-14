Nicki Minaj is obsessed with The Crown: ‘I’ve been hooked’

Celebs: they're just like us...especially when they get obsessed with pieces of pop culture. But singer Nicki Minaj might have taken that obsession to a new level.

In an open letter to fans on her website, Minaj revealed that she's been hooked on the Netflix series The Crown, and she didn't shy away from gushing over how much passion she has for it.

"My darlings, as I complete this album & documentary, I am also obsessing over The Crown on Netflix," Minaj wrote. "The great Kenya Barris recommended I watch it & I've been hooked ever since. It's safe to say I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each."

Nicki Minaj; The Crown NIcki Minaj and The Crown | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Des Willie/Netflix

Minaj went on to sing praises about the performances on the show, specifically highlighting Claire Foy's "perfect face" which does "just the right thing in every single scene." She also praised Gillian Anderson's award-winning performance as Margaret Thatcher, acknowledging her talent despite the fact she's a "Meryl StreepINISTA." (Streep played the role of Thatcher in the 2011 biopic The Iron Lady.)

"I love Helena as Princess Margaret & Josh as Prince Charles, although let's face it; he's a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was — and yes, I just used the word 'hunkier.' Olivia Colman as the later Queen... she's a great actress. I actually enjoyed her portrayal of Mrs. Thatcher's daughter in the IRON LADY even more than I enjoy her in this role! Go figure. BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors."

Minaj's 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty was just released for the first time on streaming services along with new tracks like "Fractions" and "Seeing Green" with Drake and Lil Wayne. The singer, who welcomed her first son last year with husband Kenneth Petty, also has a new album and six-episode docuseries in the works. She opened up about her parenting experiences in the letter, writing "I've also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear. Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it."

Minaj also acknowledged, for the first time, the sudden death of her father, calling it "the most devastating loss of my life."

"I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone," said Minaj. "Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."