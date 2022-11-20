Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox dies at 47

"She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom," series creator Eric Kripke says in a remembrance.

Nicki Aycox, a former actress best known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, died Nov. 16 at the age of 47.

Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on social media. A cause of death has not been shared, but Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. "She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her," Ceklosky said.

Supernatural and The Boys creator Eric Kripke said he was "gutted" to hear of Aycox's passing in a remembrance shared on Twitter. "Too young," Kripke wrote. "She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like 'lackluster' legendary."

Aycox portrayed demon and her human vessel Meg Masters in the first and fourth season of the CW's Supernatural. Her last appearance on the series came in a season 5 episode through archival footage.

The actress also had recurring appearances in Providence, Ed, Over There, and Cold Case. Her other credits include Criminal Minds, Perfect Stranger, Dark Blue, The Girl on the Train, and Longmire. Aycox retired from acting after starring in the 2014 film Dead on Campus.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 01: Actress Nicki Aycox attends 5th Russian International Horror Film Awards 'KAPLYA' at Vegas Entertainment Centre on February 1, 2015 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images) Nicki Aycox | Credit: Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty

In recent years, Aycox acquired a following through her healthy eating and vegan lifestyle website Cashews and Olives. The former actress regularly shared updates about her leukemia journey via the Cashews and Olives Instagram.