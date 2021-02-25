New Rugrats series with original voice cast to debut this spring

Rugrats type TV Show network Nickelodeon genre Family

Our favorite tiny tots are getting back together.

Nickelodeon is reuniting the original Rugrats voice cast for a new series coming to Paramount+ later this year, the network announced Wednesday.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is set to debut this spring on ViacomCBS' upcoming streaming service, formerly known as CBS All Access.

The new Rugrats will follow the toddlers as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and imaginative point-of-view. It's based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producers.

Paramount also released a first look trailer of the series today. Besides the animation, not much has changed — Angelica is still bossing Chuckie around and coming up with schemes.

The original Rugrats series launched in August of 1991 and was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years, with the final episode airing in 2004. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids' Choice Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rugrats spawned the sequel series All Grown Up!, which aired from 2003 to 2008 and featured the characters as adolescents, as well as the short-lived spin-off series Rugrats Pre-School Daze.

The Rugrats relaunch is finally getting off the ground after it was reported in 2018 that Nickelodeon wanted to bring it back with a series and live-action/CGI hybrid film. The movie was pulled the next year and the series was delayed in 2020, so a spring 2021 release seems more promising than ever.

