Nickelodeon signs deal with James Corden for animated series Real Pigeons Fight Crime

We live in an age of superheroes, but crime fighters can come in all shapes and sizes.

Writer Andrew McDonald and artist Ben Wood proved this with their children's book series Real Pigeons Fight Crime; true to its name, the series imagines a group of street pigeons who don't just hop around eating garbage but put their skills to use fighting crime in their community. On Tuesday, Nickelodeon signed a deal with James Corden, Ben Winston, and their production company Fulwell 73 to produce an animated movie and TV series based on Real Pigeons Fight Crime.

“Real Pigeons Fight Crime is about a secret squad of crime-fighting pigeons, with high stakes and true hilarity making it a perfect fit for our audience," Nickelodeon executive Ramsey Naito said in a statement. "By fusing the humor and expertise of this the incredible team at Fulwell 73 Productions, we are ready to show kids what pigeons really do — fight crime, solve mysteries, take down bad guys, and keep neighborhoods safe!”

The first volume in the Real Pigeons Fight Crime series was published in the U.S. by Random House earlier this year. At least two more volumes are on the way.