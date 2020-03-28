Nick Offerman reveals how they pulled off Ron's Scottish adventure on Parks and Rec

Parks and Recreation type TV Show network NBC

When Nick Offerman visited PeopleTV's Couch Surfing to promote his new FX series Devs, he ended up taking a look back on one of his most iconic moments on Parks and Recreation.

At the end of season 6's two-part season premiere, Ron Swanson went on a Scottish adventure to the Lagavulin distillery thanks to Leslie Knope's (Amy Poehler) incredible surprise. And in one scene that is so perfectly Ron, he crests a gorgeous green hill as a giant herd of sheep follow behind him. While it may seem like an almost impossible shot to pull off, Offerman reveals that it happened so easily that it was almost magic.

"We found this farmer and said, 'Can we do a shot where all the sheep come over the hill behind Nick,'" the Devs star says after letting loose his trademark giggle. "And he said, 'Yeah, do you want to see the dogs or not?' We said, 'Not.' Meanwhile, our AD who is running the set, he's just run back to the distillery to get a walkie talkie or something. So when he gets back, he thinks we're going to do the shot."

But little did they all know, it was about to happen faster than they could have ever imagined.

"The farmer did some whistling, the dogs ran around, he's like, 'Go ahead,'" Offerman continues. "So I walk over the hill, the sheep perfectly follow me over, in like 14 minutes we got the shot. Our AD comes back and we're like, 'We're done! We're done, Steve. You missed it."

