Nick Offerman fell in love with George Clooney thanks to a bowl of soup while filming ER

One never forgets the precise moment that they've fallen for the charms of George Clooney.

This is certainly true for Nick Offerman, who had a guest-starring spot on Clooney's star vehicle ER early on in his career. Speaking on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the Devs and Parks and Recreation actor recalled the first time he met Clooney on the set of the medical drama.

"They had a huge pot of soup going backstage, it had this maritime feel like we were building a boat or something, instead of a show," he said. "And Clooney and I found ourselves eating soup backstage and we said, 'I feel like we're sailors.' And we started singing 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' by Gordon Lightfoot."

Offerman explained that he had heard that Clooney was a "great guy" who remembers everyone's name, and he said he experienced this himself years after his ER experience. "So I saw him seven years later at an Oscar party, and he goes, 'Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald?' And I was like, 'Do I f— you now? How does this work, George? Do we step outside? [to his wife] Honey, I'll be right back, I've been Clooneyed.'"

