Nick Offerman 'was terrified' to shoot a scene with future wife Megan Mullally on Will & Grace

Will and Grace type TV Show network NBC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Megan Mullally couldn't resist him, and it turns out, neither could the actress' Will & Grace alter ego Karen Walker.

Devs star Nick Offerman admits to being scared when he appeared on the hit NBC comedy back in 2001 as a plumber who catches the eye of Karen — played by then-girlfriend, now-wife, Mullally.

"This is the first multi-cam sitcom I was on, and I was terrified," Offerman tells host Lola Ogunnaike on the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. While he was familiar with the show, having been to tapings of it while dating Mullally the previous year or so, being on it was a different story. And another series star didn't miss a prime opportunity to tease Offerman during filming. "I really admired how incredibly militaristically fast and sharp the show was — the four cast members, and Jim Burroughs, the director. Suddenly I'm on the show and I was waiting to make my entrance with my plumber toolbox. Sean Hayes was standing by the door saying 'Don't f— this up, Nick. Here's it comes, this is your big...don't mess up.' I was like, 'Shut up, Sean! I swear to God, I'm gonna clobber you.'"

Offerman returned to Will & Grace in 2018 playing a different role: Jackson Boudreaux, a celebrity chef who woos both Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing).

Watch the video above for more from his first appearance, and watch Offerman's full Couch Surfing episode here.

Related content: