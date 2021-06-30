Nick Offerman cast in Amazon's A League of Their Own reboot

Put Nick Offerman in, coach — he's ready to play in Amazon's A League of Their Own reboot.

EW has learned that the Parks and Rec alum is joining the series as Casey "Dove" Porter, an ex-Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches. Porter is famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Described as inspiring and charismatic, Dove was thought to be the next big MLB star but blew his arm out after three years. Now he's looking to make his comeback by making a pro women's team, the Rockford Peaches, into champions.

Amazon's reboot of Penny Marshall's 1992 sports comedy film, which has been in development for years, will be an hour-long series inspired by the original, co-created by Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and starring Jacobson, Offerman, Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field.

Nick Offerman Nick Offerman | Credit: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

The reinterpretation of the film promises to "evoke the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."

The original movie told a fictionalized account of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which existed from 1943 to 1954 and was founded after the United States entered World War II to continue professional baseball league while many male athletes were overseas fighting in the war. The 1992 movie starred Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell. Amazon's pilot marks the second attempt at a series based on the film after a CBS sitcom in 1993 lasted three episodes before cancellation.