Nick Jonas to pull Saturday Night Live double duty as host and musical guest

Saturday Night Live is about to be "Burnin' Up."

Nick Jonas will host and serve as musical guest on the venerable sketch show on Feb. 27, marking his first turn hosting the show and his second solo outing as musical guest. The "Jealous" singer also appeared with his brothers Joe and Kevin when the trio served as the musical guest in 2009.

Past performers to serve as both host and musical guest on SNL include Harry Styles in Nov. 2019; Chance the Rapper in Oct. 2019; Halsey in Feb. 2019; and Donald Glover in May 2018.

Jonas will perform his newly announced single "Spaceman," due out Feb. 25, on the show. This news also comes as Jonas is about to return as a coach on NBC's The Voice, which returns for its 20th season March 1, and is set to appear in the film Chaos Walking, releasing March 5.

Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page is set to make his SNL hosting debut on Saturday, with Bad Bunny as musical guest. Jonas' episode will be the show's fifth episode in a row with a first-time host.