Nick Jonas joins NBC competition series Dancing with Myself, replacing Shaquille O'Neal

Here's a sentence you probably never thought you'd read: Nick Jonas is replacing Shaquille O'Neal.

The singer is joining NBC's upcoming competition series Dancing with Myself as a "dance creator" and judge as O'Neal exits the series, EW has confirmed. The change comes as technical difficulties with the show's sets have slightly delayed production, according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

Nick Jonas Nick Jonas in 2019 | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Jonas, who was previously a coach on NBC's The Voice for two seasons, joins Shakira and YouTuber Liza Koshy on the Dancing with Myself judging panel, while Camille Kostek will host the series. Each episode will see the trio of creators design and demonstrate dance challenges for the show's contestants, who will have a short time to learn the new routines, put their own spin on them, and then perform the routines in front of a studio audience, who will ultimately determine the winner.

No premiere date for the series has been set, but production is expected to begin next week.

A somewhat unexpected choice for a dancing competition, NBA legend O'Neal was originally selected for the show based on his popular dancing videos on social media. Coincidentally, Shaq inexplicably showed up at the premiere of the Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness back in 2019, where he was seen calling out Nick's name. This doesn't have much to do with the story above, but we felt obligated to bring it up.