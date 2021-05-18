The 28-year-old Jonas Brothers singer addressed reports of an on-set injury during Monday night's live episode of The Voice.

Nick Jonas reveals he's recovering from a cracked rib after 'a spill on a bike'

The Voice Close this dialog window Streaming Options

JoBro Nick Jonas has revealed details of the JoBlow he received during a bike accident over the weekend.

The Voice coach discussed his recent injury during Monday night's live broadcast of the NBC reality competition series, during which he said he's recovering from a "cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises," and begged fellow coach Blake Shelton not to make him laugh too much during the show.

Nick Jonas, 28, addressed the injury following a TMZ report that indicated he was taken to the hospital on Saturday night for an undisclosed injury sustained on the set of a then-unannounced TV show. On Monday morning, hours after the news broke, NBC unveiled that it's working on a new one-hour unscripted special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers set to debut on the network this summer.

The Voice Nick Jonas addresses his injury on the set of his new Olympics TV show on 'The Voice.' | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Premiering July 21 at 8 p.m. ET, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers will follow pop star brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick as they're "trained by some of Team USA's best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals: each other."

NBC didn't provide EW with clarification on Jonas' injury, and instead directed us to Nick's representative. They didn't respond to our request for comment.

Watch Nick discuss his injury on The Voice in the Today video above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks and more in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: