If The Masked Singer cuts ties with Nick Cannon, Fox should hire Tom Bergeron

Fox executives are no doubt having to consider the fate of Nick Cannon, their host of The Masked Singer who recently came under fire for anti-semitic comments he made during a podcast interview with former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin.

Cannon shared conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including how Jewish "bloodlines... control everything." He tried to deny the comments were hateful, but ViacomCBS immediately cut ties with their longtime host of Wild 'N Out on VH1. The company said Cannon "failed to acknowledge or apologize" for spreading "anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," reads a ViacomCBS statement. "We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

For now, Cannon is on tap to return for the fourth season of The Masked Singer, scheduled to air this fall. On Wednesday, Cannon reminded his followers on Facebook that he's also the executive producer of The Masked Singer, and noted that he "took my talents and executive creativity to my open minded and willing partners at the Fox Television network to create the current No. 1 hit show on television." He also went on to say, "I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another. Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man. I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community."

Production has yet to start on The Masked Singer due to the pandemic, so there is time to make a hosting change should Fox deem it necessary. A convenient alternative would be Tom Bergeron, the longtime host of Dancing With the Stars who was recently dropped (along with Erin Andrews) to make way for Tyra Banks as the new emcee.

There are several ex-crew members from DWTS now working on The Masked Singer who would probably welcome the arrival of Bergeron. An added benefit: Bergeron knows the ins and outs of the show, having just participated in season 3 of The Masked Singer. He was the Taco! Former DWTS EP Izzie Pick Ashcroft recruited him to join the show in its third season. "She saw on my Instagram a little video of a song I did for a Mister Rogers tribute album. She called me and said, 'This might be daft, but would you be interested in doing The Masked Singer?' And I thought, why the hell not?"

Fox is not commenting for now.

The Masked Singer is scheduled to air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT this fall.

