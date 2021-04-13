Plus, see the schedule for the rest of season 5.

Nick Cannon makes Masked Singer return and the panelists have a surprising reaction in new clip

The Bulldog is back in the dog house, and Nick Cannon is officially back in action on The Masked Singer.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of the show on Fox, Cannon makes his return as host of the show after Niecy Nash had filled in for him to start the season while he recovered from COVID-19. To welcome him back, the panelists — Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg — have quite the hilarious surprise in store.

The panelists' surprise follows Cannon's shocking surprise of his own during last week's show, when he competed as a contestant. During the episode, which featured Group B returning to the stage with another new Wildcard celebrity, the Bulldog, the blinged-out pup was unmasked — at Nash's behest — to reveal Cannon.

This week, we'll find out who will advance to the Super 8 when Group A takes the stage, and the last Wildcard enters the competition. As for the rest of the season, Fox has announced that the schedule will be as follows:

Season 5 Rundown:

4/14 — Group “A” Finals/Last Wildcard

4/21 — Super 8! Two-hour special as Group A and B come together! Two Unmaskings, Rita Wilson guests

4/28 — First Inaugural “Maskies” Singalong Special. Nick Cannon hosts “The Maskie Awards,” a special singalong episode celebrating the “best” of season five with special surprises. No one will be unmasked in this episode.

5/5 — Spicy 6! The Top 6 compete, Chrissy Metz guests

5/12 — Quarter-Finals (5 contestants)

5/19 — Semi Finals (4 contestants)

5/25 — Finale (all three finalists will be unmasked)

"Group A Finals - In the Nick of Time!" airs this Wednesday, April 14 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

