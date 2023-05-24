Nick Cannon says he hopes 'to live up to' Jamie Foxx's legacy as Beat Shazam host

The Masked Singer host is stepping in for Foxx as he recovers from a medical incident in April.

Nick Cannon is addressing the elephant in the Beat Shazam room.

The season 6 premiere of Fox's interactive music game show aired Tuesday night, and it was noticeably without two major features: Host Jamie Foxx and his daughter and show DJ, Corinne.

Cannon addressed the absence of the Foxxes at the top of the episode. "Now, I know what you all are thinking: that ain't Jamie Foxx," Cannon joked. "And you are absolutely right. I'm actually Nick Cannon, and I'm honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him, so make no mistake: this is Jamie Foxx's house. He has hosted this show for five seasons and given away almost $12 million. It's amazing."

It was previously announced that Cannon would be stepping in as host while Jamie recovered from a medical complication he was hospitalized for on April 11. Kelly Osbourne, meanwhile, would be serving as the new guest DJ, while Corinne supported her father in said recovery.

During the premiere Tuesday, Cannon shared his hopes that he could honor Foxx's legacy on the show in his absence. "I'mma do my best to live up to Jamie's Beat Shazam legacy, which means I need to do three things: play the biggest hit songs on the planet — I got that — throw a party every single night — got that — and give away how much money?" Cannon asked, to which the audience dutifully responded, "One million dollars!"

Foxx has hosted and executive produced Beat Shazam since the game show's debut in 2017. It pits teams of two against each other and the clock as they race to identify hit songs. The team with the most money will square off against song identification app Shazam for a chance to win — you guessed it — $1 million.

Prior to the new season, Foxx had been hospitalized for several weeks at a Georgia facility for an undisclosed medical complication. While he was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time, reports indicated the incident did not happen on set. Earlier this month, the actor, singer, and comedian broke his silence with an Instagram post that said, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Corinne also shared a statement on her Instagram May 12 in which she blasted rumors that her family has been "preparing for the worst" and offered an update on her father's health. "Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote at the time. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Beat Shazam airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

