Nick Cannon to guest-host Beat Shazam amid Jamie Foxx's hospitalization

Nick Cannon is set to face the music as guest host for Fox's Beat Shazam amid Jamie Foxx's hospitalization.

Cannon will fill in for Foxx for season 6 of the interactive music game show, with Kelly Osbourne set to fill in for Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx as DJ. "Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the network said in a statement.

Season 6 returns May 23.

Foxx has been hospitalized for the past three weeks for a undisclosed medical complication. Corinne shared news of the hospitalization on Instagram last month, noting that he is "already on his way to recovery."

At the time of hospitalization, Foxx was in Georgia filming the upcoming Netflix action comedy Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. Previous reports have indicated that the health scare did not occur on set.

Reps for Foxx didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Foxx has hosted and executive produced Beat Shazam since the game show's debut in 2017. It pits teams of two against each other and the clock as they race to identify hit songs. The team with the most money will square off against song identification app Shazam for a chance to win $1 million.

Cannon is no stranger to hosting duties, having emceed competition series America's Got Talent and The Masked Singer. Foxx's recent credits include Soul, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Day Shift. Upcoming projects include The Burial, Signal Hill, the Mike Tyson miniseries Tyson, They Cloned Tyrone, and Strays.

