The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID-19, Niecy Nash to fill in

Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will sit out hosting The Masked Singer season 5 for at least few episodes, EW can confirm. Variety first reported the news.

Niecy Nash, who was a guest panelist on The Masked Singer's fourth installment, will fill in as production on the new season begins Thursday, a rep for the Fox singing competition tells EW. Cannon is currently resting and in isolation, his rep confirms, and the network expects him to return to the series later in the season.

For TMS season 4, which premiered in September, the show had to change up its format due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was still filmed in a studio, but there was a smaller live crowd, plus viewers at home got to vote on their favorite performers each week. And to cut down on the number of filmed segments, the contestants' clue packages were animated instead. Wayne Brady, Cheryl Hines, Joel McHale, Jay Pharoah, and Robinson were also guest panelists on the season.

Nash is no stranger to the Fox family, and appeared on the Jeong-hosted series I Can See Your Voice. Her most recent credits include the Reno 911 revival, Mrs. America, Never Have I Ever, and Claws.

