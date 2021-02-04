The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID-19, Niecy Nash to fill in
The singing competition begins production on season 5 this week.
Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will sit out hosting The Masked Singer season 5 for at least few episodes, EW can confirm. Variety first reported the news.
Niecy Nash, who was a guest panelist on The Masked Singer's fourth installment, will fill in as production on the new season begins Thursday, a rep for the Fox singing competition tells EW. Cannon is currently resting and in isolation, his rep confirms, and the network expects him to return to the series later in the season.
The Masked Singer season 5 is slated to debut in March, with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke all returning as panelists. The series is currently on a break, with new sister show The Masked Dancer airing in its Wednesday slot. Jeong is also a panelist on that program, with Paula Abdul, Ashley Tisdale, and Brian Austin Green joining him and Craig Robinson serving as host.
For TMS season 4, which premiered in September, the show had to change up its format due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was still filmed in a studio, but there was a smaller live crowd, plus viewers at home got to vote on their favorite performers each week. And to cut down on the number of filmed segments, the contestants' clue packages were animated instead. Wayne Brady, Cheryl Hines, Joel McHale, Jay Pharoah, and Robinson were also guest panelists on the season.
Nash is no stranger to the Fox family, and appeared on the Jeong-hosted series I Can See Your Voice. Her most recent credits include the Reno 911 revival, Mrs. America, Never Have I Ever, and Claws.
