"Every episode you love, every quote you say and repeat to your friends, it comes out of a writer's brain," the Cousin Greg actor said while picketing alongside striking WGA members.

Nicholas Braun says Succession fans should 'empower' writers: 'None of that exists without these people'

Logan Roy is spinning in his grave.

Succession's Cousin Greg, Nicholas Braun, is standing in solidarity with union workers taking on a mainstream media giant. EW caught up with the actor as he picketed outside Netflix's Hollywood offices on Tuesday morning, joining hundreds of writers to support the Writers Guild of America strike, where he explained why fans of the hit HBO drama should join in championing the group's demands for fair compensation.

"When you love something, you love a show, you're obsessed with it, as people are with Succession or dozens of shows right now, because there's great TV on right now, none of that exists without these people," the actor tells EW of show scribes. "Every episode you love, every quote you say and repeat to your friends, it comes out of a writer's brain. It comes out of a group of writers sitting in a room somewhere in the world trying to create something that you love. Nobody does this without them."

Nicholas Braun Nicholas Braun | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The actor who became a fan-favorite with witty dialog such as "I'd like to negotiate a Grexit" and (in the villain turn we all need — dramaturgically, of course) "What am I going to do with a soul anyway?," is well aware that supporting writers and other artists is essential to entertaining audiences. "We're making things so that people love it. When people come up to me and they say they love Cousin Greg or they love Succession, I'm so happy. It's the only reason we go to set."

With Succession currently airing the final episodes of the series, Braun says an upcoming project of his has been affected by the writers' strike, but "knowing SAG's [contract is] coming up, knowing DGA's coming up, I just think everybody deserves to negotiate a fair wage."

"We're making this art for people. So if you're a person who enjoys this stuff, we're glad and we want to keep doing it and people who are just starting this career, who might be a f---ing brilliant person, we need to empower them to keep going as an artist."

