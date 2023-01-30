Blake, we get it!

Niall Horan impersonates Blake Shelton talking about his 'last season' in hilarious The Voice clip

The upcoming 23rd season of The Voice will be coach Blake Shelton's last, and boy, he won't let anyone forget it.

In an exclusive promo for the new season, above, Shelton is featured in a montage of him telling the audience and contestants that this is his last turn in the chair — over and over again. He brings it up enough that his fellow coaches start getting in on the fun.

Kelly Clarkson can be heard joking, "I'm totally gonna miss him," and Chance the Rapper parrots his "last season" refrain. But Niall Horan is best in show. He takes it one step further and does his best Shelton impersonation. "This is my last season on this show," he says in an exaggerated Southern accent. Watch the funny moment in the clip above.

A mainstay since the show's inception, Shelton has eight wins under his belt and has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart. He announced his departure from the show in October.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," he said in a statement at the time. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Though this is Horan and Chance's first spin in the red swivel chairs, Clarkson previously served as a coach for seasons 14-21. Her return comes on the heels of her season 21 win with the sibling trio Girl Named Tom. Additionally, Carson Daly will once again be back as host.

Season 23 of The Voice premieres Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on NBC.

