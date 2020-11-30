Drag icons kiss 2020 goodbye with epic New Year's Queens livestream event
11-hour global show to feature 16 drag artists including Trixie Mattel, Katya, Bob the Drag Queen, and more.
Ring in the new year with all things queer.
EW can exclusively reveal that some of your favorite drag stars are kissing the unwashed tights and unblended wig line of a disaster that was 2020 goodbye with an epic 11-hour livestream event.
On Dec. 31, Producer Entertainment Group — one of the leading drag management agencies — will partner with virtual concert platform Sessions Live to present the New Year's Queens: Goodbye 2020! digital drag revue, featuring 16 drag superstars from RuPaul's Drag Race and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.
The event will be hosted by Alaska, Bob the Drag Queen, Katya, Miz Cracker, Peppermint, and Trixie Mattel, with performances from BenDeLaCreme, the Boulet Brothers, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, BeBe Zahara Benet, Sharon Needles, and Trinity The Tuck.
"Let’s basically celebrate the end of 2020. I will be wearing a nice dress and trying to put blush on Bob," Mattel said in a statement. Added Peppermint: "2020 has been a rough year to say the least, especially considering many performers and drag entertainers all over the world have been out of work. It’s an honor to host this event with such remarkable talent. I find it poetic that we are all able to finally turn the page on 2020 as we count down together for this fabulous New Year’s extravaganza."
Tickets for the Dec. 31 New Year's Queens presentation start at $39 on the production's website, with interactive VIP packages also available. See full timing information below, and head to the show's page for full performance descriptions.
3 p.m. (Dec. 31) - 2 a.m. (Jan. 1) — Pacific
6 p.m. (Dec. 31) - 5 a.m. (Jan. 1) — Eastern
11 p.m. (Dec. 31) - 10 a.m. (Jan. 1) GMT — London
10 a.m. (Jan. 1) - 9 p.m. (Jan. 1) — Sydney
Related content:
Episode Recaps
- The Challenge: Double Agents extended trailer reveals injuries, fights, and more
- CoNic wedding first look! The Resident stars Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp tease season 4 premiere
- Quarantine divides the ‘wives in exclusive RHOC midseason teaser
- Hear Audra McDonald in A Streetcar Named Desire clip from the Williamstown Theatre Festival
Comments