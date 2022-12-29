Andy, Miley, Usher, and many more will help you ring in 2023 with these New Year's Eve specials.

New Year's Eve TV: All the ways you can watch the ball drop

The end is near.

Sorry, that was a bit dramatic. The end of 2022 is upon us, and that is cause for celebration. Or at least a sigh of relief. Some of us will hit the town to drink and vomit while others of us will stay in and vomit (winter flu), but all of us will likely find ourselves at one point gathering near a TV to watch other people commemorate the conclusion of the year, down to the second. Wondering how and with whom to ring in the new year? Here, we run down the specials that feature hosts full of mirth and merry, amped-up musical acts, and hype around the big ball drop, so put on your bedazzled 2-0-2-3 glasses and see who will serve as your guides through the midnight hour(s).

Andy Cohen, Miley Cyrus, and Usher are just some of the hosts for New Year's Eve specials ringing in 2023.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party

How can I watch this?

Tune in to NBC on Dec. 31, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET (Before you go in with the new, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager go out with the old by anchoring "A Toast to 2022!" at 8 p.m.)

Who will be my hosts for the night?

Miley Cyrus will team up with godmother Dolly Parton, who replaces last year's co-host/almost astronaut Pete Davidson.

Where am I being taken to?

Miami.

Who will entertain me musically?

Say hello again to Dolly, who's doing double duty that night. Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Fletcher, and Liily are among the other performers to welcome the new year.

And who will entertain me non-musically?

This special is executive-produced by Saturday Night Live overlord Lorne Michaels, so perhaps it's not surprising that cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will be live on this Saturday night, as will SNL's Please Don't Destroy trio of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy.



New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

How can I watch this?

Tune in to CBS (or Paramount+) on Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET.

Who will be my hosts for the night?

Musicians Jimmie Allen and Elle King will be joined by Entertainment Tonight host/non-musician Rachel Smith.

Where am I being taken to?

Um, it's right there in the title.

Who will entertain me musically?

So many folks. Like, 50 musical acts. Things are get a little country with such artists as Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, and Lainey Wilson. But things also get a little bit rock-ier with Sheryl Crow and Steve Miller. And things also get a little Flo Rida.

And who will entertain me non-musically?

You won't have time for that with all this music!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023

How can I watch this?

Tune in to ABC on Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET.

Who will be my hosts for the night?

Not the legendary Dick Clark, who died in 2012. But Ryan Seacrest will once again lord over the proceedings from the Big Apple, and he'll be joined by co-host Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker. Billy Porter, Ciara, D-Nice, and Roselyn Sanchez will co-emcee from non-New York places.

Where am I being taken to?

You will be whisked away to Times Square in Manhattan, Disneyland in Anaheim, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Puerto Rico.

Who will entertain me musically?

Duran Duran, New Edition, J-hope, Ciara, Shaggy, Halle Bailey, Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Dove Cameron, and Farruko are among those charged with pumping up the crowd.

And Who will entertain me non-musically?

Do you love ball drops? Like, really love them? Great, because for the fourth year in a row, this Rockin' Eve will boast the first Powerball drawing of the year!

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host CNN's New Year's Eve special.

New Year's Live

How can I watch this?

Tune in to CNN on Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to approximately 1:30 a.m. ET.

Who will be my hosts for the night?

Watch what happens live when Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen rejoin forces and count down 2022's final moments from the Big Apple, while Don Lemon does it all over again for the Central Time Zone folks.

Where am I being taken?

Punch your ticket for Times Square in Manhattan, two resorts in Las Vegas, and a certain street in New Orleans.

Who will entertain me musically?

Ava Max, Usher, and Ellie Goulding, at your service.

And who will entertain me non-musically?

Jean Smart, Cheri Oteri, and Kevin Hart will liven up the festivities, plus special appearances by our old friend and foe: the effects of alcohol! (Wait, I thought they weren't drinking this year! Oh, this could get interesting.)

Feliz 2023

How can I watch this?

Tune in to Univision on Dec. 31, from 10 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. ET.

Who will be my hosts for the night?

Raúl de Molina, Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina, and Borja Voces. Plus Lili Estefan, Omar Chaparro, and Karina Banda. But also Roberto Hernandez. And don't forget Galilea Montijo.

Where am I being taken to?

Raul & Co. will anchor the New York festivities, Team Lili will hold down Los Angeles, Robert secures Puerto Rico, and Galilea Montijo checks in from Mexico.

Who will entertain me musically?

Daddy Yankee throws Gasolina on the fire, along with Natti Natasha, Wisin y Yandel, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Eva Luna, Fuerza Regida, Jay Wheeler, Chiquis, Banda Los Recoditos, Grupo Firme, Sech, and Osmani Garcia

And who will entertain me non-musically?

Actors Gabriel Soto and Sebastian Rulli will report for festive duty with Angela Aguilar, Gloria Estefan, Manuel Turizo, and Ozuna.

All-American New Year 2023

How can I watch this?

Tune in to Fox News on Dec. 31, from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET.

Who will be my hosts for the night?

Fox & Friends Weekend's Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth will anchor the night, with help from Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno, Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins, and Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla.

Where am I being taken to?

Y'all are going to the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Times Square in Manhattan, and Key West.

Who will entertain me musically?

Brantley Gilbert and... nope, just Brantley Gilbert.

And who will entertain me non-musically?

A "stand-up comedy routine" from Failla is promised. Then no one will be quite sure what happens when Fox Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir reports from a polar plunge in New Jersey.

The Shaq-tacular Spectacular

How can I watch this?

Do you own a Meta Quest 2 VR headset? If no, you're not invited. If so, you may place the goggles over your 2-0-2-3 glasses and celebrate virtually on Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. ET. (The one-hour special, which may or may not contain a ball drop at its conclusion, will repeat throughout the night.)

Who will be my hosts for the night?

Give it up for DJ Diesel! The Big Shamrock! The Big Aristotle! Superman! Shaq Fu! These are all Shaquille O'Neal's nicknames!

Where am I being taken to?

A highly immersive Shaqverse that possibly looks like this.

Who will entertain me musically?

Shaq will play not just host but DJ, and Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, and Whipped Cream will perform.

And who will entertain me non-musically?

Model Camille Kostek is in the virtual house, plus future NFL Hall of Fame tight end and two-time retiree Rob Gronkowski! But you can call him by all his nicknames: Gronk!

