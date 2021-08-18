New poll shows Jeopardy fans still prefer LeVar Burton as host over Mike Richards

Mike Richards (and Mayim Bialik) may be the new permanent hosts of Jeopardy, but a new poll revealed that as far as fans of the show are concerned, LeVar Burton is still the frontrunner.

A Morning Consult poll shared by Mediaite revealed that Burton was the clear first choice for a permanent hosting position, receiving 14 percent of the votes. Bialik came in a close second with 13 percent and Richards only received 3 percent of votes.

LeVar Burton and Mike Richards LeVar Burton and Mike Richards | Credit: Jeopardy Productions (2)

"More than half of Jeopardy! viewers (54 percent) said the new hosts made them neither more nor less interested in watching the game show, according to a Morning Consult survey conducted Aug. 13-16," Mediaite reported. "About 1 in 3 viewers (32 percent) said they were more interested in tuning in, while 14 percent said the casting choices made them less interested."

Following Alex Trebek's passing last year, the popular game show implemented a roster of rotating hosts from the entertainment industry including Burton, Bialik, Richards, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and former Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings. Richards succeeded in nabbing the job with Bialik taking on hosting duties for primetime specials and spin-off episodes.

The announcement hasn't been without controversy — in addition to the overwhelming shock from fans that Burton was passed over for a hosting position, Richards had to contend with the resurfacing of multiple discrimination lawsuits relating to his time as executive producer of The Price Is Right. The Morning Consult poll found that only 18 percent of the survey responders had heard about the allegations. Once they became aware of them, 32 percent still said Richards deserved a chance to host while 25 percent thought he didn't.

Richards recently addressed the allegations to the Jeopardy staff directly in a memo stating, "The way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right."

