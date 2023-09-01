What's new on Netflix in September 2023: Virgin River season 5, Jaws, Anchorman, and more
Summer is rapidly dwindling down, but thankfully, the plethora of new movies and TV shows to binge on Netflix is not.
Fans of romantic dramas will be happy to know that season 5 of the streamer's Virgin River debuts its first episodes Sept. 7. The new season is said to find Mel adjusting to a different pace of life, Jack working to grow his business, and the town facing new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.
For those who want to start in on spooky season a tad early, Jaws and all of its many unnecessary sequels are hitting Netflix for your viewing pleasure at the top of the month. But, for those looking for something a bit more comedic, Anchorman and Anchorman 2 drop on the streamer Sept. 5. Other comedies coming this month include Miss Congeniality, Couples Retreat, Superbad, and more.
On the Netflix Originals side of things, be sure to check out the final season of Sex Education on Sept. 21, Love Is Blind season 5 on Sept. 22, and many more.
See the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September, below.
Sept. 1
A Day and a Half
Disenchantment: Part 5
Friday Night Plan
Happy Ending
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
Sept. 2
Love Again
Sept. 3
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf?
Sept. 5
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
Sept. 6
6ixtynin9 The Series
Infamy
Predators
Reporting For Duty
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
Tahir's House
Sept. 7
Dear Child
GAMERA -Rebirth
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3
Top Boy: Season 3
Virgin River: Season 5
What If
Sept. 8
A Time Called You
Burning Body
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1
Rosa Peral's Tapes
Selling The OC: Season 2
Spy Ops
Sept. 12
Glow Up: Season 5
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here
The Wolf of Wall Street
Sept. 13
Class Act
Freestyle
Wrestlers
Sept. 14
Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
Once Upon a Crime
Thursday's Widows
Sept. 15
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2
El Conde
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7
Intervention: Season 22
Love at First Sight
Miseducation
The Pacific
Surviving Summer: Season 2
Wipeout Part 1
Sept. 16
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Sept. 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5
Sept. 19
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer
The Saint of Second Chances
Sept. 20
Hard Broken
New Amsterdam: Season 5
Sept. 21
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2
Scissor Seven: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 4
Sept. 22
The Black Book
How To Deal With a Heartbreak
Love Is Blind: Season 5
Song of the Bandits
Spy Kids: Armageddon
Sept. 25
Little Baby Bum: Music Time
Sept. 26
Who Killed Jill Dando?
Sept. 27
Encounters
Overhaul
Street Flow 2
Vasco Rossi: Living It
Sept. 28
Castlevania: Nocturne
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso
Love is in the Air
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
Sept. 29
Choona
Do Not Disturb
Love Is Blind: Season 5
Nowhere
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
Undated
The Devil's Plan
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
