What's new on Netflix in September 2023: Virgin River season 5, Jaws, Anchorman, and more

Summer is rapidly dwindling down, but thankfully, the plethora of new movies and TV shows to binge on Netflix is not.

Fans of romantic dramas will be happy to know that season 5 of the streamer's Virgin River debuts its first episodes Sept. 7. The new season is said to find Mel adjusting to a different pace of life, Jack working to grow his business, and the town facing new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

For those who want to start in on spooky season a tad early, Jaws and all of its many unnecessary sequels are hitting Netflix for your viewing pleasure at the top of the month. But, for those looking for something a bit more comedic, Anchorman and Anchorman 2 drop on the streamer Sept. 5. Other comedies coming this month include Miss Congeniality, Couples Retreat, Superbad, and more.

On the Netflix Originals side of things, be sure to check out the final season of Sex Education on Sept. 21, Love Is Blind season 5 on Sept. 22, and many more.

See the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September, below.

Sept. 1

A Day and a Half

Disenchantment: Part 5

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Sept. 2

Love Again

Sept. 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf?

Sept. 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

Sept. 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Predators

Reporting For Duty

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Tahir's House

Sept. 7

Dear Child

GAMERA -Rebirth

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3

Top Boy: Season 3

Virgin River: Season 5

What If

Sept. 8

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1

Rosa Peral's Tapes

Selling The OC: Season 2

Spy Ops

Sept. 12

Glow Up: Season 5

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here

The Wolf of Wall Street

Sept. 13

Class Act

Freestyle

Wrestlers

Sept. 14

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

Thursday's Widows

Sept. 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight

Miseducation

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2

Wipeout Part 1

Sept. 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Sept. 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5

Sept. 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer

The Saint of Second Chances

Sept. 20

Hard Broken

New Amsterdam: Season 5

Sept. 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2

Scissor Seven: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 4

Sept. 22

The Black Book

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Love Is Blind: Season 5

Song of the Bandits

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Sept. 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

Sept. 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Sept. 27

Encounters

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

Vasco Rossi: Living It

Sept. 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso

Love is in the Air

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

Sept. 29

Choona

Do Not Disturb

Love Is Blind: Season 5

Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Undated

The Devil's Plan

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

