Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform next month.

What's coming to Netflix in November 2021: Tiger King 2, Tick, Tick…BOOM!, and an abundance of festive flicks

The holidays are almost upon us and Netflix is preparing fittingly.

As November arrives, so does a ton of new content to binge on the streaming platform. On the movie's front, look out for western The Harder They Fall coming your way on Nov. 3 starring Jonathan Majors as outlaw Nat Love and Idris Elba as his enemy Rufus Buck. Then there's Passing arriving Nov. 10. Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York. And don't forget to check out Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut when the adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical pre-Rent musical, Tick Tick...BOOM! lands on the streamer Nov. 12.

Elsewhere, if you thought you'd heard the last roar from the Tiger King, you were sorely mistaken, as Tiger King 2 strikes on Nov. 17. On the more wholesome front, Netflix is continuing to crank up its Christmas content, with a flurry of new festive titles, including the much-anticipated (we jest...or do we?) Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, starring Vanessa Hudgens in anywhere up to 35 roles. This time round, Queen Margaret (Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (also Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (yep, you guessed it, Hudgens once again) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve a stolen priceless relic... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch. Don't miss out on Nov. 18.

Coming to Netflix November Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King,' Andrew Garfield in 'Tick, Tick...Boom!,' and Vanessa Hudgens in 'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.' | Credit: Netflix; MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX; Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Look for the full list of what's coming to the service below, and make sure to also see what's leaving in November to make your viewing plans accordingly.

Coming Soon



Decoupled



Happiness Ever After

Nov. 1

The Claus Family



Jump Street



60 Days In: Season 6



A River Runs Through It



Addams Family Values



American Gangster



An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf



Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories



Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2



The Big Wedding



Bram Stoker's Dracula



Elf



Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas



First Knight



Forged in Fire: Season 7



Gather



The General's Daughter



It Follows



Johnny Mnemonic



JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind



Last Action Hero



Moneyball



Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher



My Dad's Christmas Date



The Nightingale (2018)



Total Recall (2012)



Snakes on a Plane



Stripes



Tagged



Te Ata



Texas Rangers

Nov. 2

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2

Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

Nov. 4

Catching Killers

Nov. 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn't Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

Nov. 6

Arcane

Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back

Nov. 9

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

Nov. 10

Animal

Gentefied: Season 2

Passing

Nov. 11

Love Never Lies

Nov. 12

Legacies: Season 3

Red Notice

Nov. 13

Arcane

Nov. 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nov. 15

America's Next Top Model: Season 21

America's Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Nov. 16

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow

Prayers for the Stolen

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Supergirl: Season 6

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

Nov. 20

Arcane

New World

Nov. 22

Outlaws

Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story

Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

Nov. 28

Elves

Nov. 29

Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the DarkMore the Merrier

The Summit of the Gods