What's coming to Netflix in November 2021: Tiger King 2, Tick, Tick…BOOM!, and an abundance of festive flicks
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform next month.
The holidays are almost upon us and Netflix is preparing fittingly.
As November arrives, so does a ton of new content to binge on the streaming platform. On the movie's front, look out for western The Harder They Fall coming your way on Nov. 3 starring Jonathan Majors as outlaw Nat Love and Idris Elba as his enemy Rufus Buck. Then there's Passing arriving Nov. 10. Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York. And don't forget to check out Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut when the adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical pre-Rent musical, Tick Tick...BOOM! lands on the streamer Nov. 12.
Elsewhere, if you thought you'd heard the last roar from the Tiger King, you were sorely mistaken, as Tiger King 2 strikes on Nov. 17. On the more wholesome front, Netflix is continuing to crank up its Christmas content, with a flurry of new festive titles, including the much-anticipated (we jest...or do we?) Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, starring Vanessa Hudgens in anywhere up to 35 roles. This time round, Queen Margaret (Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (also Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (yep, you guessed it, Hudgens once again) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve a stolen priceless relic... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch. Don't miss out on Nov. 18.
Look for the full list of what's coming to the service below, and make sure to also see what's leaving in November to make your viewing plans accordingly.
Coming Soon
Decoupled
Happiness Ever After
Nov. 1
The Claus Family
Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Elf
Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General's Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad's Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Nov. 2
Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2
Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam
Nov. 4
Catching Killers
Nov. 5
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth: Season 5
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn't Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
Nov. 6
Arcane
Nov. 7
Father Christmas is Back
Nov. 9
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke
Nov. 10
Animal
Gentefied: Season 2
Passing
Nov. 11
Love Never Lies
Nov. 12
Legacies: Season 3
Red Notice
Nov. 13
Arcane
Nov. 14
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Nov. 15
America's Next Top Model: Season 21
America's Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Nov. 16
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
Nov. 17
Christmas Flow
Prayers for the Stolen
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Supergirl: Season 6
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King 2
Nov. 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas
Cowboy Bebop
Dhamaka
Extinct
Hellbound
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Procession
tick, tick…BOOM!
Nov. 20
Arcane
New World
Nov. 22
Outlaws
Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story
Nov. 25
F is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green Snake
Light the Night
School of Chocolate
Spoiled Brats
Nov. 28
Elves
Nov. 29
Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
Nov. 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
Coming Home in the DarkMore the Merrier
The Summit of the Gods
