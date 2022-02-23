What's coming to Netflix in March: Bridgerton season 2, the Big Mouth spin-off, Sorry to Bother You, and more
The second season of Shondaland's period romance Bridgerton isn't the only Netflix title to get excited about next month. The streamer released a new batch of TV and film titles set to debut in March, and there's a lot more to love beyond the Bridgerton siblings' quest for marriage.
Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will meet his match in the corseted form of love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Bridgerton's highly-anticipated season 2 once it returns on March 25, yes, but on the TV front, Big Mouth's spin-off Human Resources also commands a place on those queues. The animated series from Big Mouth creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg will follow the Lovebugs, Hormone Monsters (and Monstresses), and other creatures introduced in the flagship series as they juggle their own romances and workplace dramas, tending to their human clients' needs.
On the film front, Boots Riley's dark comedy fantasy Sorry to Bother You, centered on a young Black telemarketer named Cassius (Lakeith Stanfield) who finds success by employing his "white voice" in a macabre alternate reality, will arrive on March 1. Elsewhere, Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk, centered on Allied troops' evacuation from the beaches of Dunkirk, France during World War II, also soldiers its way to Netflix on March 12. For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in March, see below.
Coming soon
800 Meters
Tomorrow
March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
The Green Mile
My Best Friend's Wedding
Public Enemies
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
March 2
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
March 5
Beirut
March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
March 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma's World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After
The Adam Project
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous.
Marilyn's Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
March 16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ
