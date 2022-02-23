See the full list of TV and film titles coming to Netflix in March.

What's coming to Netflix in March: Bridgerton season 2, the Big Mouth spin-off, Sorry to Bother You, and more

The second season of Shondaland's period romance Bridgerton isn't the only Netflix title to get excited about next month. The streamer released a new batch of TV and film titles set to debut in March, and there's a lot more to love beyond the Bridgerton siblings' quest for marriage.

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will meet his match in the corseted form of love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Bridgerton's highly-anticipated season 2 once it returns on March 25, yes, but on the TV front, Big Mouth's spin-off Human Resources also commands a place on those queues. The animated series from Big Mouth creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg will follow the Lovebugs, Hormone Monsters (and Monstresses), and other creatures introduced in the flagship series as they juggle their own romances and workplace dramas, tending to their human clients' needs.

On the film front, Boots Riley's dark comedy fantasy Sorry to Bother You, centered on a young Black telemarketer named Cassius (Lakeith Stanfield) who finds success by employing his "white voice" in a macabre alternate reality, will arrive on March 1. Elsewhere, Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk, centered on Allied troops' evacuation from the beaches of Dunkirk, France during World War II, also soldiers its way to Netflix on March 12. For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in March, see below.

Netflix March titles Stills from 'Bridgerton,' 'Big Mouth,' and 'Sorry to Bother You' | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix; Netflix; Everett Collection

Coming soon

800 Meters

Tomorrow

March 1

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

The Green Mile

My Best Friend's Wedding

Public Enemies

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

March 2

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma's World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After

The Adam Project

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous.

Marilyn's Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

March 16

Pedal to Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Rescued by Ruby

Soil

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.