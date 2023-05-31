With Memorial Day Weekend in the rearview, June is on the horizon. And as always, when the months change so do the offerings available on Netflix. The new month brings a lot of modern classics back into the streaming service's rotation, like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and David Lynch's original Dune is definitely worth a rewatch ahead of Dune: Part Two later this year, but it's also set to be a big month for Netflix's original content.