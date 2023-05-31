New on Netflix in June 2023: Black Mirror, Extraction 2, David Lynch's Dune, and more

See all the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform throughout June.
By Christian Holub May 31, 2023 at 09:30 AM EDT
With Memorial Day Weekend in the rearview, June is on the horizon. And as always, when the months change so do the offerings available on Netflix. The new month brings a lot of modern classics back into the streaming service's rotation, like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and David Lynch's original Dune is definitely worth a rewatch ahead of Dune: Part Two later this year, but it's also set to be a big month for Netflix's original content.

This June, we'll be able to watch Chris Hemsworth return to his other action franchise with Extraction 2, while Henry Cavill returns in the first part of The Witcher season 3. Black Mirror  returns with new episodes for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it'll be a star-studded affair that includes Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz, and more. ND Stevenson's Nimona also finally makes it to the screen after previously being shut down by Disney.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV seasons coming to Netflix throughout June.

Undated

Celebrity

Delete

June 1

THE DAYS

A Beautiful Life

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We're the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2 

Scoop 

Valeria: Season 3 

June 5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

June 7

Arnold 

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer 

Tex Mex Motors 

This World Can't Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks 

You Do You 

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II 

The Surrogacy

June 15

Black Mirror: Season 6

Cold Case Files: Season 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

June 17

Grey's Anatomy Season 19

King the Land 

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

June 22

Glamorous

Let's Get Divorced 

Skull Island 

Sleeping Dog

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3 

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold 

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

The Perfect Find 

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

June 26

The Imitation Game 

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

