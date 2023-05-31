New on Netflix in June 2023: Black Mirror, Extraction 2, David Lynch's Dune, and more
With Memorial Day Weekend in the rearview, June is on the horizon. And as always, when the months change so do the offerings available on Netflix. The new month brings a lot of modern classics back into the streaming service's rotation, like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and David Lynch's original Dune is definitely worth a rewatch ahead of Dune: Part Two later this year, but it's also set to be a big month for Netflix's original content.
This June, we'll be able to watch Chris Hemsworth return to his other action franchise with Extraction 2, while Henry Cavill returns in the first part of The Witcher season 3. Black Mirror returns with new episodes for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it'll be a star-studded affair that includes Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz, and more. ND Stevenson's Nimona also finally makes it to the screen after previously being shut down by Disney.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV seasons coming to Netflix throughout June.
Undated
Celebrity
Delete
June 1
THE DAYS
A Beautiful Life
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf's Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We're the Millers
June 2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3
June 5
Barracuda Queens
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
June 7
Arnold
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained
June 9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
This World Can't Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
June 15
Black Mirror: Season 6
Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
June 17
Grey's Anatomy Season 19
King the Land
See You in My 19th Life
Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal
Take Care of Maya
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21
Break Point: Part 2
June 22
Glamorous
Let's Get Divorced
Skull Island
Sleeping Dog
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
The Perfect Find
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3
Through My Window: Across the Sea
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
