What's new on Netflix in February 2023: You, Outer Banks, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and more

Grab your suitcase, life jacket, and Lembas bread: Netflix is officially taking audiences on an adventure this February.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.

Feb. 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

Gunther's Millions

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy's Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Feb. 2

Freeridge

Feb. 3

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

Feb. 4.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Feb. 6

Vinland Saga: Season 2

Feb. 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Feb. 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

Feb. 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

Feb. 13

Squared Love All Over Again

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

Feb. 15

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3

Feb. 17

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

Unlocked

Feb. 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

Feb. 20

Operation Finale

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 21

Perfect Match

Feb. 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

Feb. 23

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks: Season 3

Feb. 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?

Feb. 27

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match (new episodes)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

