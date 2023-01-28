What's new on Netflix in February 2023: You, Outer Banks, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and more
Grab your suitcase, life jacket, and Lembas bread: Netflix is officially taking audiences on an adventure this February.
Despite being the shortest month of the year, Netflix's February schedule is absolutely jam-packed with new movies and TV shows that span continents familiar and fantastical. That includes You's serial killer Joe as he travels across the pond to start a new life as a professor in London in the thriller's forthcoming fourth season. Meanwhile, season 3 of Outer Banks sees the Pogues embark on a daring journey to the Caribbean and four beloved Hobbits pack their bags for Mount Doom as the Lord of the Rings trilogy returns to Netflix once again.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.
Feb. 1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
Gunther's Millions
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy's Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Feb. 2
Freeridge
Feb. 3
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
Feb. 4.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Feb. 6
Vinland Saga: Season 2
Feb. 8
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Feb. 9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
Feb. 10
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
Feb. 13
Squared Love All Over Again
Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)
Feb. 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
Feb. 15
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
Feb. 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3
Feb. 17
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
Unlocked
Feb. 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
Feb. 20
Operation Finale
Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)
Feb. 21
Perfect Match
Feb. 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
Feb. 23
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks: Season 3
Feb. 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Married at First Sight: Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
The Real World: Season 12
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
Feb. 27
Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)
Feb. 28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
American Pickers: Season 15
Perfect Match (new episodes)
Too Hot to Handle: Germany
