What's coming to Netflix in February: A Madea Homecoming, Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind season 2, and more
Netflix will be cranking out the content in February with a slew of new shows, new seasons, and new movies, as well as a slate of familiar favorites.
On the film front, there's the action thriller Fistful of Vengeance, featuring a superpowered assassin fighting to save the world from an ancient threat; Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a sequel to the 1974 horror classic; and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, in which the no-nonsense matriarch tries to keep everyone in check during her great-grandson's college graduation.
Starting Feb. 1 viewers will also be able to choose from tried-and-true favorites like The Addams Family, Caddyshack, The Dark Knight, The Exorcist, Despicable Me, The Hangover, and The Other Guys.
TV-wise, Netflix is offering new seasons of Matt Groening's animated fantasy comedy Disenchantment, the superhero family drama Raising Dion, the reality dating show Love is Blind, and season 2 of Steve Carell's Space Force. Bridgerton may still be another month away, but no need to panic as Shonda Rhimes has your next obsessive binge locked and loaded with Inventing Anna, based on the true story of how Anna Delvey (Ozark's Julia Garner) convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress. And Will Arnett will be back on Netflix, this time not as an alcoholic animated horse but as an eccentric detective teaming up with clueless celebrity guest stars to solve crimes in Murderville.
And if the February cold has you feeling a bit Yeezy, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is debuting a documentary on his favorite subject, himself, with Jeen-yus: A Kanye Trilogy, a three-part series exploring the musician's rise to stardom.
Check out the full list of February titles below.
Feb. 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby's Dollhouse season 4
Raising Dion season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 3
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year's Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Feb. 2
Dark Desire season 2
MeatEater season 10, part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic season 3
Murderville
Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias season 2
Through My Window
Feb. 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Feb. 9
Catching Killers season 2
Disenchantment part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind season 2
Love Tactics
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy season 2
Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty Five Twenty One
Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Feb. 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones season 3
Feb. 16
Blackhat
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swan Shop season 2
Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow
Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 20
Don't Kill Me
Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)
Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Feb. 23
UFO
Feb. 24
Karma's World Music Videos
Feb. 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories season 3
Coming soon
Business Proposal
Juvenile Justice
Love, Life & Everything in Between
