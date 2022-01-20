What's coming to Netflix in February: A Madea Homecoming, Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind season 2, and more

Netflix will be cranking out the content in February with a slew of new shows, new seasons, and new movies, as well as a slate of familiar favorites.

On the film front, there's the action thriller Fistful of Vengeance, featuring a superpowered assassin fighting to save the world from an ancient threat; Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a sequel to the 1974 horror classic; and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, in which the no-nonsense matriarch tries to keep everyone in check during her great-grandson's college graduation.

Starting Feb. 1 viewers will also be able to choose from tried-and-true favorites like The Addams Family, Caddyshack, The Dark Knight, The Exorcist, Despicable Me, The Hangover, and The Other Guys.

TV-wise, Netflix is offering new seasons of Matt Groening's animated fantasy comedy Disenchantment, the superhero family drama Raising Dion, the reality dating show Love is Blind, and season 2 of Steve Carell's Space Force. Bridgerton may still be another month away, but no need to panic as Shonda Rhimes has your next obsessive binge locked and loaded with Inventing Anna, based on the true story of how Anna Delvey (Ozark's Julia Garner) convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress. And Will Arnett will be back on Netflix, this time not as an alcoholic animated horse but as an eccentric detective teaming up with clueless celebrity guest stars to solve crimes in Murderville.

And if the February cold has you feeling a bit Yeezy, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is debuting a documentary on his favorite subject, himself, with Jeen-yus: A Kanye Trilogy, a three-part series exploring the musician's rise to stardom.

Coming to Netflix 'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Inventing Anna,' and 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Steve Dietl / Tyler Perry Studios; Aaron Epstein/Netflix; Netflix

Check out the full list of February titles below.

Feb. 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Gabby's Dollhouse season 4

Raising Dion season 2

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 3

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil's Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year's Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Feb. 2

Dark Desire season 2

MeatEater season 10, part 2

The Tinder Swindler

Feb. 3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic season 3

Murderville

Feb. 4

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias season 2

Through My Window

Feb. 8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love Is Blind Japan

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Feb. 9

Catching Killers season 2

Disenchantment part 4

Ideias à Venda

Only Jokes Allowed

The Privilege

Feb. 10

Into the Wind

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part

Feb. 11

Anne+: The Film

Bigbug

Inventing Anna

Love and Leashes

Love Is Blind season 2

Love Tactics

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy season 2

Feb. 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

Feb. 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

Feb. 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Ridley Jones season 3

Feb. 16

Blackhat

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Secrets of Summer

Swan Shop season 2

Feb. 17

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Heart Shot

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow

Feb. 18

The Cuphead Show

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Space Force season 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 20

Don't Kill Me

Feb. 21

Halloween (2007)

Feb. 22

Cat Burglar

RACE: Bubba Wallace

Feb. 23

UFO

Feb. 24

Karma's World Music Videos

Feb. 25

Back to 15

Merlí. Sapere Aude

Restless

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming

Vikings: Valhalla

Feb. 28

My Wonderful Life

Two Sentence Horror Stories season 3

Coming soon

Business Proposal

Juvenile Justice

Love, Life & Everything in Between

