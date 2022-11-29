What's new on Netflix in December 2022: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Emily in Paris season 3, and more
'Tis the season for new movies and TV shows on Netflix.
Christmas has come early on the streaming service with the release of December titles. Familiar favorites and brand new offerings are on the roster this month, including season 3 of Emily in Paris (Dec. 21). If Emily's love triangle becomes too much to bear, journey to a different world with The Witcher: Blood Origin (Dec. 25), the Witcher prequel series set thousands of years before the original series in a pre-colonized world. On the movies front, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Dec. 9) also joins the lineup, as does Glass Onion (Dec. 23), the Knives Out sequel, and Noah Baumbach's apocalyptic black comedy White Noise (Dec. 30).
Below, check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2022.
Dec. 1
Dead End
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes
The Masked Scammer
Qala
Troll
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
Dec. 2
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Hot Skull
Lady Chatterley's Lover
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
"Sr."
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future
Dec. 3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
Dec. 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Dec. 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
Dec. 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
Dec. 7
Burning Patience
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
Dec. 8
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism
Dec. 9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2
Dec. 10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2
Prisoners
Dec. 13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
Single's Inferno: Season 2
Tom Papa: What A Day!
Dec. 14
Don't Pick Up The Phone
Glitter
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
Dec. 15
The Big 4
The Hills: Season 1
The Hills: Season 2
Sonic Prime
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
Dec. 16
A Storm for Christmas
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Cook at all Costs
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD: Part 4
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
Dec. 18
Side Effects
Dec. 19
Trolley
Trolls
Dec. 20
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
Dec. 21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris: Season 3
I AM A KILLER: Season 4
Dec. 22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
Dec. 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters!
Dec. 25
After Ever Happy
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Vir Das: Landing
Dec. 26
No Escape
Treason
Dec. 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
Dec. 28
7 Women and a Murder
A Night at the Kindergarten
The Circle: Season 5
Stuck with You
Dec. 29
Brown and Friends
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
Dec. 30
Alpha Males
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
Secrets of Summer: Season 2
White Noise
Dec. 31
Best of Stand Up 2022
Lady Voyeur
Coming soon
The Glory
God's Crooked Lines
The Interest of Love
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
