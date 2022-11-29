Christmas has come early on the streaming service with the release of December titles. Familiar favorites and brand new offerings are on the roster this month, including season 3 of Emily in Paris (Dec. 21). If Emily's love triangle becomes too much to bear, journey to a different world with The Witcher: Blood Origin (Dec. 25), the Witcher prequel series set thousands of years before the original series in a pre-colonized world. On the movies front, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Dec. 9) also joins the lineup, as does Glass Onion (Dec. 23), the Knives Out sequel, and Noah Baumbach's apocalyptic black comedy White Noise (Dec. 30).