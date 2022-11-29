What's new on Netflix in December 2022: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Emily in Paris season 3, and more

Here are all the movies and TV shows coming to the streamer this December.
By Jessica Wang November 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM EST
'Tis the season for new movies and TV shows on Netflix.

Christmas has come early on the streaming service with the release of December titles. Familiar favorites and brand new offerings are on the roster this month, including season 3 of Emily in Paris (Dec. 21). If Emily's love triangle becomes too much to bear, journey to a different world with The Witcher: Blood Origin (Dec. 25), the Witcher prequel series set thousands of years before the original series in a pre-colonized world. On the movies front, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Dec. 9) also joins the lineup, as does Glass Onion (Dec. 23), the Knives Out sequel, and Noah Baumbach's apocalyptic black comedy White Noise (Dec. 30).

Below, check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2022.

'Emily in Paris'; 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'; Guillermo del Toro's new 'Pinocchio'
| Credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX; Susie Allnutt/Netflix; Netflix

Dec. 1

Dead End

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes

The Masked Scammer

Qala 

Troll

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Dec. 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull 

Lady Chatterley's Lover 

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol 

"Sr." 

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future

Dec. 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Dec. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Dec. 5 

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race 

Dec. 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus 

Delivery by Christmas 

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? 

Dec. 7 

Burning Patience 

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas 

The Marriage App 

The Most Beautiful Flower 

Smiley 

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

Dec. 8

The Elephant Whisperers 

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case 

Lookism

Dec. 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower 

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2

Dec. 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 

Prisoners

Dec. 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure 

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 

Single's Inferno: Season 2 

Tom Papa: What A Day! 

Dec. 14

Don't Pick Up The Phone 

Glitter 

I Believe in Santa 

Kangaroo Valley 

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

Dec. 15

The Big 4 

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime 

Violet Evergarden: Recollections 

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery 

Dec. 16

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs 

Dance Monsters 

Far From Home 

Paradise PD: Part 4 

Private Lesson 

The Recruit 

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari 

Dec. 18

Side Effects

Dec. 19

Trolley 

Trolls

Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas 

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 

Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris: Season 3

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre 

Dec. 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

Piñata Masters!

Dec. 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler 

The Witcher: Blood Origin 

Vir Das: Landing

Dec. 26

No Escape

Treason

Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle: Season 5

Stuck with You

Dec. 29

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

Dec. 30

Alpha Males 

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 

White Noise

Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022 

Lady Voyeur

Coming soon

The Glory 

God's Crooked Lines

The Interest of Love 

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

